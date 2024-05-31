Virginia Tech Football kickoff times and network designation set for some of their 2024 games

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The ACC and ESPN recently announced the kickoff times and TV network designations for five games in the 2024 season. Virginia Tech football now has three road games and two home games with scheduled kick times.

The Hokies will open the season at FirstBank Stadium, against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Aug. 31 at noon ET on ESPN. After starting the season on the road, the Hokies have their home opener at Lane Stadium versus Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m. on The CW.

Following its home opener against the Thundering Herd, Tech will travel east to Norfolk, Virginia, for a matchup against Old Dominion on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. Fans can watch the clash of Virginia-based programs on ESPN+.

Looking at the final kickoff time announced, the Hokies head to Florida for an ACC matchup against Miami on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Hokies will also set the tone for the 30th anniversary of Thursday night football in their ACC matchup against Boston College on Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. This iconic matchup is slated to air on ESPN.

