Virginia Tech football adds home-and-home vs South Carolina

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) -- Virginia Tech and South Carolina have agreed to play a home-and-home football series in 2034 and 2035.

Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock made the announcement Wednesday.

The Hokies will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to play South Carolina in 2034 with the Gamecocks making the return trip to Blacksburg the following season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

South Carolina becomes the fourth Southeasten Conference team to schedule a home-and-home with the Hokies, joining Alabama, Mississippi and Vanderbilt.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25