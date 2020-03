Virginia Tech ends 4-game losing streak with win over Clemson

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- P.J. Horne scored 17 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 70-58 victory over Clemson on Wednesday.

Horne connected on 6 of 10 from the floor for the Hokies (16-14, 7-12 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot better than 50% for the first time in an ACC game this season and snapped a four-game losing streak.

Horne tied a career high with four 3-pointers, and Tyrece Radford added 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting for Virginia Tech, which shot 54.2% from the floor (26 of 48) and hit 12 3-pointers. The Hokies made 16 of 27 from the floor in the second half to pull away.

Tevin Mack was the lone Clemson player in double figures, scoring 12 points. The Tigers (15-14, 9-10) had won four of their past five games coming into this game.

Virginia Tech broke open a close game midway through the second half. Clemson grabbed a 42-41 lead on a field goal by Mack, but the Hokies responded with a 13-0 run. Hunter Cattoor and Jalen Cone capped the run, with Cattoor scoring on a breakaway dunk and a 3-pointer, and Cone burying a 3-pointer from the wing for a 54-42 lead. Clemson never recovered.

Cattoor scored nine points, Isaiah Wilkins had eight, and Cone added six to lead a Virginia Tech bench that finished with 23 points.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: Though the Tigers have quality wins over Duke, Louisville and Florida State – three teams currently ranked in the top 12 of The Associated Press poll – their hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid probably came to an end with the loss to the Hokies. They settled too often for 3-pointers, making just 9 of 35 attempts, instead of capitalizing on Virginia Tech's lack of size and that led to their downfall.

Virginia Tech: In addition to shooting well, the Hokies outrebounded an ACC opponent for just the third time this season – doing so twice against the Tigers. Winning that battle also played a key role in their winning, and despite their late-season skid, the Hokies still have a shot at a winning season and a National Invitational Tournament berth. That would be an incredible accomplishment for first-year head coach Mike Young, who starts three freshmen and plays six regularly.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers play at home against Georgia Tech on Friday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Notre Dame on Saturday.

