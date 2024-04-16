Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley selected by the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Draft’s 2nd round

NEW YORK, NY (WFXR) — She is the most decorated player in the history of Virginia Tech women’s basketball. Elizabeth Kitley is taking her place in the history of the WNBA.

In front of her family and friends Monday night, Kitley was drafted with the 24th pick of the WNBA Draft’s 2nd round as she was taken by the 2-time defending WNBA champs in the Las Vegas Aces. Kitley’s final season with the Hokies was cut short when she tore her ACL at UVA last month. As you can expect she is happy to get the opportunity to play with the champs.

“Yeah I mean if I decided to take a positive look at it. I get a year to sit behind and watch the best in the league. Especially in my position with A’JA Wilson which is incredible. You know I try not to worry about the things that I can’t control and just focus on the positives,” said Kitley.

Kitley is the 9th Virginia Tech player drafted in the WNBA, including four in the last two years.

