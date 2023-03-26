Virginia Tech eliminates Lady Vols in Sweet 16

No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (30-4, 14-4 ACC) defeated the No. 4 Tennessee (25-11, 13-3 SEC) Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The win is the Hokies’ second against Tennessee this season. Virginia Tech defeated the Lady Vols, 59-56, on Dec. 4, 2022 in the Jimmy V. Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee trailed, 35-22, at halftime and never led in the contest.

Three Lady Vols had three players score 10-plus points against Virginia Tech.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 17 points, while Rickea Jackson totaled 15 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Walker finished with 12 points.

Georgia Amoore recorded a game-high 29 points for the Hokies. Kayana Traylor added 14 points and Elizabeth Kiley finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

