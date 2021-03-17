Virginia Tech coach Mike Young apologizes for random shot at Jehovah's Witnesses

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young ended up needing to apologize after a conference call discussing his first NCAA tournament berth with the Hokies.

With his team scheduled to play Florida in the first round of March Madness on Friday, Young was asked Tuesday morning if he looks ahead at possible future opponents or takes it one team at a time. Young's response began rather bluntly, per WSLS' Jeff Williamson:

“We’re not playing the Jehovah’s Witness all-star team here. We’re playing the Gators, man, we’re playing the Gators. I do know who our next opponent would be if we were lucky enough to win, but there’s not a chance in hell you start thinking about anything, nothing — I will not clip about anything but Coach White’s Gator team, and that’s the same for my team. This is it.

This is one game and if you play poorly or get out played, I’m going to be walking out the hall after talking to you guys via Zoom, and there’s going to be an NCAA Representative telling me, ‘you’re plane leaves in 45 minutes. Good luck to you. GO get your stuff packed and get out of here.’ It may not be that tough, but let’s play well and play a good ball game. Let’s see what happens.”

Hours later, despite little apparent notice of his comment, Young issued an apology for an "insensitive remark," without specifying what that referred to:

“Earlier today on the NCAA Tournament conference call, I attempted to show my respect for our upcoming opponent, the University of Florida. Regrettably, I didn’t articulate that sentiment in an appropriate manner. I apologize for my insensitive remark and am sincerely sorry for anyone I may have offended.”

Virginia Tech, a No. 10 seed, currently sits as a one-point underdog against the 7-seeded Florida per BetMGM, with tip-off scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET.

The winner will likely play No. 2 Ohio State in the second round, hence why a coach would be asked if he has thought about a future opponent. Among the other teams in Virginia Tech's region are top-seed Baylor and No. 3 seed Arkansas.

Young is in his second season as head coach at Virginia Tech, where he holds a 31-22 record. Before his time in Blacksburg, he was the head coach of Wofford, which he led to five NCAA tournament berths and a 299-244 record in 17 seasons.

Mike Young is about to coach his first March Madness game as Virginia Tech head coach. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

