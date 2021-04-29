Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley tests negative for coronavirus after initial positive

Hokies CB Farley tests negative for COVID after initial positive originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Despite his agent saying his second test came back negative, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will not be permitted to attend the draft or watch it with his friends and family after the NFL said he tested positive for the coronavirus with consecutive tests.

An NFL official said Caleb Farley tested positive for COVID twice and therefore will not be allowed to watch the draft with friends and family “for the safety of all. We wish him the best of luck.” https://t.co/UXUUnq9w9N — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

ProFootballTalk reported Wednesday that Farley was asymptomatic and felt “completely normal.” The Virginia Tech product hasn’t played in a college game since 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and missed the NFL combine while recovering from back surgery.

Despite his extended absence, Farley is still projected to be a potential first-round pick. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds and might have been the top cornerback off the board had he not missed the season and undergone surgery. Farley finished his Virginia Tech career with six interceptions and 19 passes defended in 23 games over two seasons.