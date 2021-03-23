Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley to have back surgery, will miss pro day

Top CB prospect Caleb Farley to undergo back procedure, will not work out at Virginia Tech's pro day.https://t.co/Pdp0wAK0Ub pic.twitter.com/8oc4etyeTk — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 22, 2021

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have back surgery this offseason, and will not be able to work out at the Hokies’ pro day.

One of the top prospects at his position in the 2021 NFL draft class, Farley opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Still expected to be a potential top-10 pick in next month’s draft, Farley is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.