Virginia Tech Baseball preview for ACC Baseball Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFXR)—The Virginia Tech Hokies have been placed in Pool C for the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship taking place this week at Truist Field in Charlotte.

Virginia Tech enters as the number 10 seed and will open Pool C play against sixth-seeded Duke on Tuesday, May 21. Their second game in pool play will take place Wednesday, May 22 against the third-seeded NC State. The Hokies have not faced off against the Wolfpack since the teams’ 2022 series.

Back in April, the Blue Devils took two games in an offensive battle during their three-game series.

To win Pool C, Virginia Tech will need to sweep its two pool games against Duke and NC State.

First pitch on Tuesday is at 7 p.m.

