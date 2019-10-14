Virginia's hopes for a Coastal Division title took a blow on Friday in a loss to Miami. Those hopes took another significant blow on Monday.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall told reporters on Monday that star cornerback Bryce Hall is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

The injury happened while he was blocking on a punt in Friday's game. The injury appeared significant at the time as Hall had to be carted off the field with his ankle in an air cast.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We expect a good recovery, he sustained a left ankle injury and had surgery Monday," Mendenhall said. "We do not expect him back this season."

Hall is the star of Virginia's defense which ranks 11th in the nation in total defense and second in the conference behind only Clemson. Hall has 20 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and four passes broken up.

This news is particularly devastating for Hall considering he is a first-round NFL talent and elected to forgo the NFL draft for a year to play his senior season. This injury now ends Hall's college career.

Can't express how much all the love, support, and prayers have meant for everyone who has reached out. All is well🙏🏽 I know God's got my back and He works all things together for the good. All pain has a purpose and I will be back stronger than ever from this💪🏽! #Belie⚔️e — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall11) October 13, 2019

Virginia ranks 11th in the nation in total defense and 23rd in pass defense allowing just 183.7 yards through the air per game. Without Hall, that number is going to take a hit.

Story continues

The Cavaliers still have five ACC games left on the schedule, including four within the division.

MORE NCAA NEWS:

Virginia star cornerback Bryce Hall out for the season after ankle surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington