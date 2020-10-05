Virginia product Juan Thornhill picks off Brian Hoyer for first career INT

Virginia product Juan Thornhill picks off Brian Hoyer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, a second-round pick out of Virginia, made his first career interception against Brian Hoyer and the Patriots on Monday night.

It was a tremendous play on the ball from the former Cavalier and Virginia native to pick off a play action fake that failed to fool the Chiefs defense.

Chronicled in NBC Sports Washington's "I Am The Prospect" series, Thornhill's story of overcoming adversity is a great one. Now, he has an INT to show for it.

Too bad Thornhill and the Kansas City defense was called out to the field shortly thereafter, as the Chiefs fumbled it only a few plays later.