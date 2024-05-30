Virginia prepares for NCAA baseball tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — College baseball going on and the Virginia Cavaliers are back in the NCAA tournament as the 12th overall seed as they host the Penn Quakers in the Charlottesville Regional Friday at noon.

This marks the 11th time in 21 seasons under head coach Brian O’Connor that Virginia has been awarded an NCAA regional. The Hoos’ goal, as always, is to finish their season in Omaha, Neb., where in 2015 they won the NCAA title. A big springboard is when they can get there is to play at home

