Virginia Late Model Triple Crown prepares to heat up historic trio of tracks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 25, 2024) — As the summer heat cranks up, so does the action in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series with a trio of historic Virginia tracks preparing to host the most prestigious series of Late Model Stock Car races of the year.

The Virginia Triple Crown rewards the driver with the best average finish over the contests at three famed short tracks — South Boston Speedway, Langley Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. The winner receives $7,000, while second place gets $2,000 and third earns $1,000.

The Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 at South Boston opens up the Virginia Triple Crown this weekend on Saturday, June 29, with the drivers ready to chase glory once again. Langley Speedway follows with the Hampton Heat 200 on Saturday, July 20. The Triple Crown champion will be decided at the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 28.

In 2023, Bobby McCarty (South Boston) and Brendan “Butterbean” Queen (Langley) won the opening two races of the Virginia Triple Crown, and held the top two spots in the standings heading into the finale at Martinsville. But in the end, it was the driver who sat third in the standings entering the finale who walked away with the title. Trevor Ward had a patient late-race move to post the come-from-behind victory in both the race and the Triple Crown title chase at Martinsville.

“The triple crown is something I‘ve always thought was a huge accomplishment,” said Ward. “Having the opportunity to chase the title last year was a great experience. Martinsville is something my family has dreamed of winning for many years and to have bene able to win that race is a feeling that will never be able to be replaced! Winning the triple crown was just that much better! We have put a lot of work into preparing for these races this year. It would mean so much to me and my team to put ‘two-time winner‘ on the resume.”

However, another key driver from the 2023 season — reigning NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and current points leader Connor Hall — wants to add his name to the consideration set and include the Triple Crown title in his list of achievements.

“To go into the triple crown as the 2023 National Champion means a ton,” said Hall. “It was an honor to have my name placed into that conversation. We‘re working hard towards having a good showing in this year‘s Triple Crown and we are excited to get going with the first event at South Boston this week!”

The 11th iteration of the Triple Crown is led off by South Boston, and it‘s a major event for not only the competitors such as Hall, but the fans as well.

“This race is our showpiece and to kick off the prestigious Virginia Triple Crown here at South Boston is special,” said South Boston General Manager Brandon Brown. “We take a lot of pride in it being a crown jewel event not only here in the Commonwealth, but in all of grassroots racing. You can tell how much the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 means just by talking to the drivers and fans. This race always delivers the action, and sets the tone for what‘s to come at Langley and Martinsville.”

Ward is hoping to join four-time Virginia Triple Crown winner Peyton Sellers (2013, 2014, 2018, 2022) and two-time winner Lee Pulliam (2015, 2019) as the only the third multi-time winners of the Virginia Triple Crown. Other fan-favorite drivers, such as “Butterbean,” are chasing their first Triple Crown payday.

“The Triple Crown is the best of the best going at it for three crown jewel events,” said “Butterbean.” “Last year was a heartbreaker to be so close to winning it, but also, I was super proud to come out in second with all the competition involved. It gets harder and harder each year, and I‘m sure that will be the case this year.”

It was “Butterbean” who won the middle race, the Hampton Heat 200, at Langley Speedway in 2023. He snapped an 11-race winning streak by eventual NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion Connor Hall, who had been undefeated at Langley until that point in the year.

“I am excited about entering the second decade and 11th season of the Virginia Triple Crown with Brandon Brown and his team at South Boston, and Clay Campbell at Martinsville Speedway,” said Langley Speedway Owner Bill Mullis. “When the three-track series started, we had high hopes. But to see where it is today is great, as with NASCAR‘s support and the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, these races have been sought out by sponsors, race fans and drivers. Watching the best of the best at these tracks continues to showcase the ever-increasing popularity of Late Model Stock Car racing.”

The final race in the Virginia Triple Crown, Martinsville‘s ValleyStar Credit Union 300, also offers up one of the most unique trophies in motorsports with the Grandfather Clock. Ward won the clock and the Triple Crown check while holding off Landon Huffman in a dramatic finish.

“Last year‘s Virginia Triple Crown provided exactly the entertainment and on-track drama for the fans that makes this challenge so prestigious in the Late Model Stock Car community,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “We share in the passion that our colleagues at South Boston and Langley put into this series of three races, and take great pride in hosting a fantastic finale and crowning the winner in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway each September.”

The three races at South Boston on June 29, Langley on July 20, and Martinsville on September 28 will be streamed live on FloRacing.

Tickets for the opener of the Virginia Triple Crown at South Boston may be purchased at southbostonspeedway.com. Tickets for the second leg of the series at Langley are available at langley-speedway.com. For tickets to the finale at Martinsville, fans can go to martinsvillespeedway.com.

Fans can stay connected to NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series action, including Virginia Late Model Triple Crown updates, at nascar.com/regional.