Virginia men's basketball out of ACC Tournament following positive coronavirus test

The Virginia Cavaliers' run in the 2021 ACC Tournament is over.

Virginia's semifinal clash against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, scheduled for Friday afternoon, has been canceled after a member of the Cavaliers program tested positive for COVID-19, the ACC announced.

Georgia Tech has advanced to the ACC Tournament final, where they will play the winner of Friday's matchup between North Carolina and Florida State.

The news is a disappointment for Virginia, as Tony Bennett's team capped off an impressive comeback over Syracuse in the quarterfinals on a game-winning shot from Reece Beekman.

Virginia, who entered the tournament as the conference's top overall seed, will likely return to action next week in Indianapolis when the 2021 NCAA Tournament begins. The Cavaliers are projected to be anywhere from a No. 4-No. 6 seed.