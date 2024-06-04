Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association add girls golf as championship sport for 2024-25 season

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WFXR) – Coming this Fall, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) will be adding girls golf as a championship sport.

Girls golf is one of the fastest growing sport for girls and it’s big news coming out of VISAA.

“The big part of that for us is really gonna be the quality piece and that we wanted to have the girls have a fair shot just like the boys do to compete with their like gender and I think that’s actually something that has actually increased the first year that we actually did this,” said Jeremy Eubank.

North Cross Schools athletic director, Jeremy Eubank says the numbers made it possible for VISAA to add the sport.

Eubank added, “There’s about 60 kids now we’re about 90 kids with about 8 to 10 teams or schools in VISAA that offer girls golf as an individual sport sport really looking forward to it. We’ve already got three or four golfers in house, but we really are looking into this opportunity to build our golf program as strong as our boys program is currently.”

