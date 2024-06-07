Virginia High's Mary Katherine Wilson, Graham's

Jun. 7—According to postseason coaches' balloting, Virginia High had the Southwest District's best girls soccer player in 2024.

There's little doubt who had the best aggregate of talent.

Virginia High's Mary Katherine Wilson was named SWD Girls Soccer Player of the Year while Graham's Lee Brown, who led the G-Girls to a 19-1 finish and a Class 2 state quarterfinal berth, was named SWD Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.

Graham players on the first team all-district roster include Ella Dales, Sophie Scarberry, Cadence Owen, Emmy Spaulding and Reagan Tolley.

Virginia High players joining Wilson on the first team roster included Mia Jarvis, Paris Martin and Shaylen Cannon. Tazewell's Sophia Brown earned first team status, as did Richlands' Casey Addison and Jaylyn Altizer.

Marion Senior's Shalyn Billings and Raegan Burchett and Lebanon's Chloee Dillon and Riley Musick also earned first team status.

Second team picks include Graham's Ireland Hart and Nathaly Du, Richlands' Aubreigh Compton, Claire Cook, Kileigh Stapleton, Sydney Crabtree and Brooke Holmes and Tazewell's Summer Ward. Virginia High's Amya Alvarado, Casey Cody and Chloe Jarvis, Marion's Macy Osborne, Gracie Widener and Lebanon's Brynly Wood and Brooke Ibert also made the cut.