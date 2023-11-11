A Virginia high school football team won a playoff game 104-0. That's not a typo.

We’re hoping that the mascot for Phoebus High School doesn’t have to do push-ups following every point scored. If so, they better serve protein drinks and Red Bulls at the snack shop.

That will be one tired mascot.

That’s because Phoebus (Hampton, Virginia) beat Jamestown (Williamsburg, Virginia) by a 104-0 score line. Did the scoreboard actually have enough room for triple-digit points?

It is another dominating performance from Phoebus. The Phantoms have shut out their opponent in six of their last seven games. They've scored 226 points in their last four games.

Their 226-2 advantage in their last four games is mind-blowing. (And, yes, their only points against during this run is a safety.)

Jamestown had a difficult season and finished 1-10. It lost its previous game 84-0 at Warhill (Williamsburg, Virginia).

With the win, Phoebus improves to 11-0.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Virginia high school football team wins playoff game 104-0