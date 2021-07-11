Virginia guard Trey Murphy wants to become an All-Star in the NBA

As Trey Murphy III prepares to transition into the NBA, the former Virginia Cavaliers guard has set some lofty goals for himself to achieve over the course of his professional career.

Murphy averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25 games last season. He converted on 50.3% of his shot attempts from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range, ranking seventh among all ACC players in 3-pointers made (2.1) per game.

He is projected to be a late first-round pick in large part because of his ability as a shooter. In addition, his 6-foot-9 frame would bring good size to the floor while his 7-foot wingspan should certainly intrigue teams on the defensive end.

Murphy knows his role as a rookie may vary but he eventually wants to develop into one of the best players in the league. On Saturday, he detailed some of his NBA goals after working out with the Los Angeles Lakers.

My first year, obviously, you can’t really control a lot except for your effort and energy. I’m going to have to learn to make my adjustments. Over time, I want to become an All-Star. I want to be really good at the game of basketball and I want to win a lot and play for a long time.

Of course, his future role will be dependent on which team calls his name on July 29. However, his ability as a shooter should ensure a smooth transition to the next level as the NBA continues to see more 3s attempted per game on a consistent basis.

