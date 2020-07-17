Virginia Governor wants NFL to take action after allegations in Washington

The governor of Virginia is the latest to weigh in on Thursday's Washington Post story, which accused former Washington football team executives of sexual harassment.

Calling the allegations "serious and disturbing", Governor Ralph Northam asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to find out what happened and take appropriate action.

"Commissioner Goodell needs to step in and get to the bottom of this, and quickly," Northam said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Ashburn, Va. is of course where the team's headquarters are located.

Owner Dan Snyder released a statement on Friday, saying "The behavior described in yesterday's Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society. This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of Coach Rivera earlier this year."

On Thursday, the team announced that it had hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to conduct a review of the past culture within the organization. The NFL has also released a statement saying it will be a part of the investigation and take action if needed once it has concluded.

