Virginia Giuffre is taking legal action against Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre, the US woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew, has filed a legal case in New York claiming he abused her.

Giuffre, who claims she was a victim of a sex trafficking ring involving Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, says she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew when she was 17.



Prince Andrew, 61, has consistently denied the allegations. Speaking in 2019, he told BBC Newsnight: "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

Giuffre's legal case aims to sue Prince Andrew and claims he engaged in sexual acts without her consent, knowing how old she was and "that she was a sex trafficking victim."

It says the "extreme and outrageous conduct" continues to cause Ms Giuffre, now 38, "significant emotional and psychological distress and harm."

"In this country no person, whether president or prince, is above the law, and no person, no matter how powerless or vulnerable, can be deprived of the law's protection," the documents say, according to the BBC.

"Twenty years ago Prince Andrew's wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her. It is long past the time for him to be held to account," the case added.

Prince Andrew has previously released a statement saying: "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

"His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

"I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

ABC reported that a spokesperson for Prince Andrew said there would be no comment on the lawsuit.

