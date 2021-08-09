Virginia Giuffre files lawsuit alleging Prince Andrew raped her

Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime accusers, filed a lawsuit in New York against Prince Andrew on Monday alleging that the British royal sexually abused and raped her when she was 17 years old.

Driving the news: Giuffre alleges in the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, that the sexual abuse happened on three occasions after she was "lent out for sexual purpose" to the prince. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Giuffre said in a statement to news outlets that she was suing him under the Child Victims Act.

What they're saying: "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me," Giuffre said.

"The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. ... I did not come to this decision lightly," she continued.

"As a mother and a wife, my family comes first — and I know that this action will subject me to further attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates — but I knew if I did not pursue this action, I would be letting them and victims everywhere down."

Prince Andrew could not immediately be reached for comment.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.