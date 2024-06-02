Virginia gets walk-off win over Mississippi State 5-4, advances to Charlottesville Regional fina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Harrison Didawick hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the ninth and later scored to give host Virginia a 5-4 victory over Mississippi State in the Charlottesville Regional.

Virginia (43-15), the No. 12 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, will play the St. John’s-Mississippi State winner in the regional final.

Bobby Whalen, who was 0 for 6 in the regional, hit a ground ball up the middle that bounced off 2nd baseman Amani Larry’s chest. Didawick, who had advanced to third on a fielder’s choice, scored the game-winner standing up.

