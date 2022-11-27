Virginia football team to travel to all 3 funerals for teammates killed in mass shooting

After canceling its game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, the entire Virginia football team traveled to Miami on Saturday to attend the funeral for former teammate D’Sean Perry, according to ESPN’s Andrea Adelson.

The team will then attend a memorial service for Devin Chandler on Sunday in Virginia Beach, Virginia, before Wednesday’s celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. on Wednesday in South Carolina.

The funeral services will close a chapter on what was a tumultuous few weeks for the Virginia community after Perry, Chandler and Davis were shot and killed in a mass shooting on campus on Nov. 13.

University of Virginia community gathers to honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry. #UVAStrong pic.twitter.com/IGvCJivTbX — UVA (@UVA) November 21, 2022

The Cavaliers will make the trips to the funerals on the New England Patriots’ team plane, though it’s unclear if the jet was donated by team owner Robert Kraft or if it was chartered. Kraft has donated the plane in the past, and the team has several notable connections to Virginia.

Former football player Christopher Jones Jr. was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, among other things, after police said he opened fire on a charter bus after a school field trip to Washington, D.C. Two other students, including Virginia running back Mike Hollins, were injured in the shooting.

The Cavaliers then opted to cancel their final two games of the season and end the year early. A large memorial service was held on campus last weekend, too.

“We are better and will do better, because of Devin, Lavel and D'Sean. To the families, we love your sons. We will make sure their legacy never fades.”#UVAStrong pic.twitter.com/eQ2osLBPwu — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) November 20, 2022

Jones is currently being held without bail in jail, and he’s due in court next on Dec. 8.