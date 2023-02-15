Virginia Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Virginia football schedule 2023: Who do the Cavaliers miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Virginia Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 at Tennessee (in Nashville)

Sept 9 James Madison

Sept 16 at Maryland

Sept 22 NC State

Sept 30 at Boston College

Oct 7 William & Mary

Oct 14 OPEN DATE

Oct 21 at North Carolina

Oct 28 at Miami

Nov 4 Georgia Tech

Nov 9 at Louisville

Nov 18 Duke

Nov 25 Virginia Tech

Virginia Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Cavaliers miss from the ACC slate?

You can’t miss everyone, but it’s about as good as it gets.

The Cavaliers don’t have to deal with Clemson, Florida State, or Pitt. That’s great, not playing Wake Forest and that offense is always good, and if things go as expected, missing Syracuse isn’t too bad.

It would’ve been nice to miss NC State, and it would’ve been wonderful to not go to Miami, but it’s not a bad group to miss. To make it even better, there’s no Notre Dame, either.

However …

Virginia Football Schedule What Really Matters

After dealing with the toughest season possible, it would’ve been nice to start 2023 totally fresh with a few easy wins to get back into the on-field groove.

Nope.

The Cavaliers have to kick things off against Tennessee, follow it up with a dangerous James Madison team, and the have to go to Maryland. It wouldn’t be a shock to go 0-3 before getting into the ACC season, but …

Virginia Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Again, the ACC season isn’t all that bad.

If the program can refresh in a hurry, there’s a chance to make some noise if it can just get through September.

The Boston College game is winnable and playing William & Mary helps. However, the Cavaliers have to go on the road for three road games in four weeks in the back half and have a run of four road dates in six games.

It’s going to take a few upsets to get to six wins and bowl eligibility, but if they can own November, they can get there.

