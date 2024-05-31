Virginia Football kickoff times and network designation set for some of their 2024 games

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As part of the announcement of early-season and non-Saturday football television selections, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on May 30 the kickoff times and broadcast originations for Virginia’s first three games of the 2024.

Virginia’s season-opening game on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Scott Stadium against Richmond will kick off at 6 p.m. and be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

The Cavaliers open ACC play on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Wake Forest. The 7 p.m. game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

UVA returns to Charlottesville to face Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 14. The primetime matchup will start at 8 p.m. and be aired on the ACC Network.

Virginia’s road game at Notre Dame on Nov. 16 was previously announced as a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. That game will air on NBC/Peacock.

After the first three weeks of the season, game times and TV network selections will be announced weekly with the ACC’s television partners making their choices utilizing a 12-day advance notice beginning Monday, Sept. 9 for games on Saturday, Sept. 21. ACC television partners also reserve the right to use a six-day flex selection notice on a limited basis during the season that also begins on Sept. 11 for games of Sept. 16.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.