Virginia DB Joseph Johnson picks Penn State

Nabryj06kplzjqdzoq5e

Since his decommitment from N.C. State in early May, Joseph Johnson became one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the Mid-Atlantic. The defensive back Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy took a few official visits this spring and narrowed his list down to Texas A&M, Ohio State, N.C. State, and Penn State before picking the Nittany Lions today.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"Penn State felt like home and everything was great," Johnson said. "I have a great relationship with the coaches. Being with the coaches and the players, it felt like the right place.

"I've seen a lot of consistency with the coaches," he said. "The main thing they were trying to stress to me was how good their defense actually was last year, what they did on the field, and things like that.

"Coach Terry and I have a really good relationship," said Johnson. "He hits me up a lot and we talk about how he wants to coach me. He tells me what I do well and what we're going to work on.

"Ellis (Brooks) being there was a part of my decision," he said of the Richmond native and junior Penn State linebacker. "He told me about his experience there and he feels like he made the right choice so that definitely helped me."

RIVALS' REACTION...

Story continues

Johnson helps the Penn State secondary get more athletic and a lot longer. His wingspan and speed will give the Penn State coaches a lot of flexibility with their schemes. The finer points of the game are where we will see most of Johnson's development once he arrives on campus. Johnson's commitment is also a reminder of how strong the Penn State brand is in the state of Virginia. Year after year is seems like Penn State is getting some of the state's top prospects.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM