Virginia CB Bryce Hall, a potential early 2020 NFL draft pick, suffers significant leg injury

Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall was carted off the field in the second quarter after suffering a significant leg injury against Miami on Friday.

Hall was playing on Virginia’s punt return team when he got rolled up on from behind by a Miami player. ESPN refrained from showing a close-up replay of the injury because of its significance. Trainers put towels over Hall’s left leg as soon as they met him on the field and Virginia players immediately knelt in prayer when they saw Hall down on the field.

An air cast was put on Hall’s lower left leg before he was driven off the field. Here’s a replay from the far end zone on the play where Hall was injured. He’s No. 34 in the top-right corner. You can understand why ESPN didn’t show anything other than that replay.

According to Yahoo Sports draft analyst Eric Edholm, Hall was a potential top-50 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Hall had the opportunity to go pro and be a potential selection in the first three or four rounds of the 2019 NFL draft but opted to return to school for his senior season. The injury will likely — and unfortunately — make his draft stock take a hit.

Hall had 19 tackles and four passes defensed this season entering the Miami game. He has five career interceptions and had two picks and two sacks with 62 tackles in 2018.

