Virginia Cavaliers land Rice transfer Trey Murphy III

For the second straight season, the Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are adding a key transfer to their roster.

Virginia has gotten a commitment from Rice transfer Trey Murphy III. The 6-foot-8 shooting guard will have to sit out the 2020-21 season - unless given an exception by the NCAA - and have two years of eligibility remaining.

The former two-star recruit chose Virginia over Pittsburgh, Villanova and Houston.

Last season with the Owls, Murphy blossomed as a player and turned into an everyday starter for Rice. Averaging 13.7 points a contest, the sophomore led his team in points, with a majority of his production coming from behind the arc.

Murphy primarily played as a shooting guard with the Owls, despite his forward-like frame. Since he was recruited in high school, he has grown four inches and his wingspan is reported as 7'1.

In his two seasons at Rice over 72% of his shots came from 3-point range and are at a 39% clip (37% in his final season). As a great standstill shooter, with his size, he also has the athleticism to attack the post with ease.

A season developing in Bennett's system will greatly benefit the newcomer. Last season, Virginia lacked a versatile player that could spread the floor as Murphy can. His downhill ability could be greatly utilized by the Cavaliers if it carries over to a league like the ACC.

This is also the final scholarship spot for Virginia on the 2020-21 roster, according to Dany Neckel.

