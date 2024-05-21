Virginia brand to sponsor racecar driver from West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — One Virginia-based brand will be helping out their neighbor in West Virginia racecar driver Christian Rose for his upcoming race.

Blue Wolf will have a full-race partnership with ARCA Menards Series driver and West Virginia native Christian Rose at the General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Rose, a native of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Sophomore ARCA Menards Series driver, will be back at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 24, 2024.

I’m looking forward to carrying the Blue Wolf colors at Charlotte Motor Speedway. My AM Racing team has brought me amazingly fast race cars this season, and Charlotte will no doubt be the same case. Our No. 32 Blue Wolf Ford Mustang definitely stands out, and I look forward to challenging for not only another top-10 but hopefully our first win on Friday night. Christian Rose

In 2023, Rose, who was a Rookie-of-the-Year contender, took a chance when aiming for his first ARCA win. Although he did not finish first, Rose and crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London finished strong in eighth place.

We are thrilled to see our partnership expand with Blue Wolf. Charlotte is our hometown race, and nothing would make the race better than Christian delivering his first career ARCA win in the Blue Wolf colors. Wade Moore | AM Racing President

The partnership will not only be Blue Wolf’s first foray into motorsports, but the sixth ARCA Menards Series race of the season will also bring Blue Wolf cleaners and degreasers to a larger audience.

We are pleased to have this opportunity to grow our brand through our partnership with AM Racing. Sean Lester | President and Co-Owner of Blue Wolf

Created around 1986, Blue Wolf was originally made by a West Virginia coal miner and chemist as a way to degrease and clean mining equipment. Miners eventually took Blue Wolf home and discovered that it was also good at cleaning various other things such as cleaning coal dust and grease off of work clothes and carpets, as well as pressure washing houses.

We look forward to seeing the No. 32 Blue Wolf Ford Mustang run at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24. Jeff Cline | Vice President and Co-Owner of Blue Wolf

Blue Wolf can be found at select Walmart locations, independent hardware stores, and Food City in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee, North and South Carolina, Illinois, and Indiana.

As a part of the 72nd consecutive ARCA season, the General Tire 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the sixth race out of 20 scheduled races for the 2024 ARCA Menards Series.

Practice will be from 11:40 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024, the General Tire pole qualifying in a timed session will start at 12:40 p.m., and the race is expected to start around 6:00 p.m. EST.

