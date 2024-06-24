Virginia’s Blue Ridge to host USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championship

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge announced they are slated to host the 2025 and 2026 USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships during a press conference in Roanoke on Monday, June 24.

This multi-day event will be a collaboration between the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County, and Hollins University. It will consist of seven days of racing events with over 1,500 athletes competing for national titles combining Cross-Country and Marahon Mountain Bike events.

“We are thrilled that Virginia’s Blue Ridge has been selected as the host destination for the USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships in 2025 and 2026,” said President of the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Landon Howard. “This prestigious event will help build on our already shining reputation as America’s East Coast Mountain Biking Capital.”

The competition will take place throughout trails across the Roanoke area, including Explore Park, Elmwood Park, and Corvins Cove, offering a wide variety of landscapes throughout the Virginia Blue Ridge. With this event, Roanoke will become the first city in the country to host both a biking National Road Championship and a National Endurance Championship

City officials say they are excited about the opportunity that this gives the region and the local community.

“Elmwood Park is a true gem in the heart of Roanoke, offering a perfect blend of central location, beautiful green spaces, and modern facilities,” said Mayor Sherman Lea. “Our careful planning ensures minimal traffic impacts, so both the cycling event and downtown Roanoke remain easily accessible for residents and visitors. This event highlights our commitment to making outdoor recreation a seamless and enjoyable experience for everyone.”

It is expected that this event will generate an additional $2.2 million in economic impact for the area.

(courtesy, Dustin Hennessey/WFXR News)

