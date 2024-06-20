Virginia Beach United on the cusp of best season in team history

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WAVY) — When you talk about USL 2 soccer in Hampton Roads, the first team that might come to mind is Lionsbridge FC. The 2023 National Runners Up command thousands of fans at TowneBank Stadium in Newport News every home game. Between the play on the field, and the support off it, they’ve controlled the eyes.

But on the other side of the water, Virginia Beach United is now tied for first place in the Chesapeake Division.

“When we’re on our day, we’re a legit team,” said goalkeeper, Griffin Potter.

VB-United is in the midst of its best season in team history. Since its origin in 2019, they’ve never finished above third in their division, and were actually down in eighth place in 2021. Now, they’re in striking distance of winning their first ever Chesapeake Division title and clinching a spot in the USL League 2 playoffs.

“I think winning the division is something we all want, but there’s still a lot of soccer to be played,” said first year Head Coach, Chris Mills. Mills spent 11 seasons at Virginia Wesleyan coaching the Men’s soccer team, winning an ODAC Championship, and making an NCAA Tournament in 2013.

Virginia Beach United’s next home game is against DC United’s U-23 squad June 22 at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

