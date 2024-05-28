Virginia Baseball gets paired against Penn in opening NCAA round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Courtesy of UVA Athletics) – No. 12 seed Virginia (41-15) will play the opening game of the NCAA Charlottesville Regional on Friday (May 31) when it takes on Penn at noon on ESPN+. The Cavaliers are hosting regionals for the second-straight year and the 11th time in program history.

Charlottesville Regional

Virginia (41-15)Mississippi St. (38-21)St. John’s (37-16-1)Penn (24-23)

Mississippi State and St. John’s will play the second game of the Charlottesville Regional at 7 p.m. on Friday (May 31). The contest will also air live on ESPN+. The four-team, double-elimination format will continue with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday at noon and 6 p.m. If necessary, a second regional final will take place on Monday (time TBD).

The entire regional will be broadcast live on ESPN platforms and streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. All game times and television designations are subject to change.Virginia is one of four programs to host a regional in back-to-back seasons (2023 & 2024). UVA is making its fourth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 21st overall. The Cavaliers have reached the College World Series six times since 2009, tied for the second most in of any college baseball program. UVA has played in the NCAA Tournament 18 times in 21 seasons under head coach Brian O’Connor.Both Mississippi State (2013) and St. John’s (2010, 2011) have played in a Charlottesville Regional before. The Cavaliers will square off against Penn for the first time in the NCAA Tournament and meet for the first time since 1953.The winner of the 2024 Charlottesville Regional will square off against the Fayetteville Regional comprised of: Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, Kansas State and Southeast Missouri State.TICKET INFORMATIONRegional all-session general admission tickets are sale now on UVATix.com. Single session tickets (sessions 1 – 6), if available, will go on-sale later this week. Please note the ticket office will be closed Monday for Memorial Day and reopen on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

