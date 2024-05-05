Virginia Aquarium hosts first pickleball tournament fundraiser

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is hosting its first-ever pickleball tournament fundraiser called Dink or Swim on June 15 to celebrate World Sea Turtle Day and the aquarium’s 38th anniversary.

Registrants will play in teams of two at the aquarium’s neighboring facility Pickleball Virginia Beach.

There will be three round-robin tournament divisions, beginner, intermediate and advanced. A free beginner’s clinic will be offered on June 12 at 6 p.m. to get warmed up before the tournament. The clinic is limited to 20 people.

Pick a partner and sign up for $150 per team. Registration includes a free drink ticket and snacks. Registrants will receive a complimentary commemorative T-shirt pictured with the aquarium’s very own moray eel, Pickles. Participants will also be entered to win a Sharks & Sea Turtles behind-the-scenes tour at the aquarium. Court sponsors are $250 and includes registration for a team in the tournament.

Proceeds will support the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Foundation to provide quality care for the aquarium’s animals, offer educational programs, conduct research and conservation work and operate the nationally recognized Stranding Response Program.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Interested players and sponsors can register at virginiaaquarium.com.