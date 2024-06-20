Virginia Amateur Sports hosting local youth basketball clinic in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Virginia Amateur Sports (VAS) and Twin Hoops Sports are hosting a youth basketball sports and education clinic, ‘Hoop it Up,’ at the Jubilee Family Center on Friday, June 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic provides a free opportunity for children and youth to participate in an interactive basketball skills clinic and learn how sports can teach life lessons such as teamwork, cooperation, leadership and physical fitness.

The clinic will include a presentation by legendary VMI basketball twin brothers and William Fleming High School alumni Ramon and Damon Williams. The Williams brothers are one of the best basketball-scoring duos in the program’s history and are excited to have the opportunity to connect with youth in the community.

“We’re excited to partner with VAS in giving back to our young people,” said the brothers. “We hope to energize and inspire to make a difference in their lives.”

Virginia Amateur Sports not only provides opportunities to keep all ages active and playing sports through competitions like the Virginia Commonwealth Games but also hosts various sports and education clinics.

“If we can encourage and inspire our children and youth to try a new sport, join a school team, or make healthy choices, we can make a difference in their lives and the community,” said Diane

Williams, Marketing Director for Virginia Amateur Sports.

For more information, visit the VAS website.

