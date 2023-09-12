Virgin River season 5's finale trailer confirms answer to big cliffhanger

Netflix

Virgin River season 5 spoilers.

Virgin River has teased the answer to that big cliffhanger question in its season 5 finale trailer.

The first part of the new season recently dropped on Netflix, leaving fans with a huge tease as Mel discovered that her biological father was a resident of Virgin River.

While we're yet to find out his identity, the trailer for Part 2 sees Mel declare to Jack: "We did it. We found my father."

Preacher then adds: “He’s still right here in Virgin River," suggesting fans will learn the answer when the new episodes drop on November 30.

We also seemingly have confirmation that Lizzie is actually pregnant after she aired her suspicions to Denny in the recent Part 1 finale.

While season 5 will be coming to its conclusion later this year, it looks like season 6 will be a long way off, with star Alexandra Breckenridge recently suggesting that the next season will be delayed amid the Hollywood strikes.

“I'm trying to do something fun and creative with my time, because SAG is on strike and I can't go back to work," she said in an Instagram Story.

“And I can't even talk about work, so, if all y'all [are] trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you and I'm really sorry about that. I can't post anything, I can't promote anything. It's very weird.

“I'm not usually someone who likes to do a lot of promotion, just because it can be daunting and stressful to do interviews. I'm always like 'Am I going to say the wrong thing or the right thing' and all these people are looking at me. So I'm trying to do cooking because that's what I love to do."

Virgin River seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix. Season 5 Part 1 is streaming now, with Part 2 due on November 30.

