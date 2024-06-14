Virgil van Dijk 'offered record-breaking contract' to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been offered the chance to become the highest-earning defender in the world with a move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr, a report has claimed.

Van Dijk, who turns 33 in July, will enter the final year of his contract this summer and will only discuss his Liverpool future after Euro 2024, although he recently admitted he had already spoken informally with new Reds boss Arne Slot.

According to MARCA, his expiring contract means Van Dijk is seen as a potential target in Saudi Arabia, where Al Nassr are looking to strike a deal.

Van Dijk's representatives are said to have met with Al Nassr's directors, with the Saudi side prepared to offer a contract with the highest salary ever handed to a defender in an attempt to convince Van Dijk to make the move.

Al Nassr are frustrated with their performance in the Saudi Pro League last season. They finished second in the standings but a whopping 14 points behind winners Al Hilal, and so club officials want to add more European stars to try close the gap.

Alongside Van Dijk, Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has also been earmarked as a potential addition to a group which already includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Otavio, Marcelo Brozovic, Aymeric Laporte, Talisca, Alex Telles and David Ospina.

Van Dijk has recently pledged his commitment to Liverpool for the coming season, insisting he is prepared to give everything to fire the Reds back into the Premier League title race.

His current focus is on Euro 2024, after which Van Dijk will join a handful of stars on expiring deals in talks over their futures.

Alongside Van Dijk, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and winger Mohamed Salah are both entering the final 12 months of their contracts, with talks postponed while Liverpool focused on finding a successor to Jurgen Klopp.

With Slot now in charge, Liverpool will look to secure the futures of their biggest stars, although Saudi Arabian officials are keen to disrupt their plans. Van Dijk is a target and Salah is seen as one of the Middle East's top transfer priorities.