Virgil van Dijk lashes out at 'the English referee' over disallowed Netherlands goal

Virgil van Dijk hit out at the familiar officiating of referee Anthony Taylor and VAR Stuart Attwell following the Netherlands' controversial 0-0 draw with France at Euro 2024.

Xavi Simons sparked wild and vibrant scenes in Leipzig on Friday night when he bulged the back of the net in the 68th minute with a fine finish.

However, that jubilation swiftly turned to frustration when the flag went up due to defender Denzel Dumfries allegedly impeding goalkeeper Mike Maignan's ability to dive for the ball while in an offside position.

Premier League referee Taylor ruled the goal out, with Attwell, on VAR duty, confirming the decision after an extended check, resulting in Euro 2024's first goalless draw.

After the full-time whistle, Liverpool and Netherlands captain Van Dijk bemoaned: "We scored a goal that is a fair goal. He [Maignan] had no chance to get into that corner. But, the English referee decided to disallow it."

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman voiced his thoughts on the decision, adding in a post-match press conference: "I think the position of Dumfries is offside - that's true. But, he isn't disturbing the goalkeeper.

"It's a legal goal in my opinion. You need five minutes to check it? I don't understand this. In my opinion, once again, he is not disturbing the goalkeeper."

Koeman and his team will have less than three days to get over this perceived injustice as they prepare to face Austria on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, France, who are locked with the Netherlands on four points and with the same goal difference, will clash with Poland, who have already been eliminated from Euro 2024 after their defeat to Austria earlier on Friday.