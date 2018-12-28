Virgil Green says he felt his game was disrespected by Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Virgil Green was happy to move on after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

According to Eric Williams of ESPN.com, Green is carrying a chip on his shoulder heading into his first game back in Denver since free agency. He says he felt disrespected by the Broncos in his last few seasons in Denver and is much more comfortable with his current situation in Los Angeles.

“I’m really trying to go at them and show them what they had and didn’t use,” Green said. “I don’t think they respected the way I played the game, the way I went about my business.

“I feel like here — not only from my teammates, but from the coaches and the organization — I feel like the work I do is more respected here than it was there.”

Green signed a three-year deal with the Chargers this offseason and assumed the starting role by happenstance when Hunter Henry tore his ACL in May. He said he holds no animus for the Broncos but definitely feels like his skills are much more respected by the Chargers.

“It just wasn’t healthy mentally for me to be there anymore,” Green said. “So I knew I had to get out of there. … This is the happiest I’ve been in a real long time.

“I have no ill feelings toward them, I just felt like the way I played the game wasn’t respected as much as it is here.”

Green has played 627 snaps this season for the Chargers are the most he’s had of any season of his career. He’s currently posted the second-most productive season of his career with 19 catches for 210 yards and one touchdown.