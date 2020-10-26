Chargers tight end Virgil Green will miss several weeks with a lateral ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Green played 20 of 81 snaps, exiting the victory over the Jaguars with the injury. X-rays were negative.

The Chargers could place Green on injured reserve, which would force him to miss at least three weeks before returning.

Green has appeared in six games with three starts this season. He has three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers have starter Hunter Henry and Donald Parham Jr. at the position among tight ends who have made receptions at the position this season.

Virgil Green will miss several weeks with lateral ankle sprain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk