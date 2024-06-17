'Virgil is a boss' - Netherlands star reveals reason behind Van Dijk's remarkable physique

Netherlands centre-forward Brian Brobbey has revealed one of the main reasons why Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is such an imposing physical figure, describing the Dutch skipper as a 'boss'.

Having been back to his imperious best last season for the Reds, Van Dijk has now travelled to Germany for Euro 2024 with the Netherlands national team.

Liverpool's captain has already taken to the field for the Oranje, putting in a strong performance during a 2-1 win over Poland in the opening match of Group D.

Having scored in both pre-tournament friendlies against Canada and Iceland, Van Dijk almost got his name on the scoresheet for a third successive game but Wojciech Szczesny denied him following a fierce volley.

However, the Poland goalkeeper was unable to stop Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo's deflected strike that levelled the scores in the first half.

It was another imposing physical display from Van Dijk, who made more defensive actions (10) than any of his teammates, and Netherlands striker Brobbey has hinted at one of the key factors behind his remarkable height and strength.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK BOASTS A BIG APPETITE

Speaking with the Mirror (via HITC), Ajax's Brobbey put Van Dijk's incredible physique down to his enormous appetite.

"When it comes to the biggest eater in our squad, I go straight for Virgil," said Brobbey, who missed the opening Euro 2024 match with a hamstring injury.

Fußball: Nationalmannschaft, Saison 2023/2024, Länderspiel Deutschland - Niederlande am 26.03.24 in der Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt Hessen. Virgil van Dijk Niederlande gibt Anweisungen. DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO *** Soccer national team, season 2023 2024, international match Germany Netherlands on 26 03 24 at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt Hesse Virgil van Dijk Netherlands gives instructions DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO Copyright: xKirchner/DavidxInderliedx

"If you see how he piles the food on the plate! He starts with an absolute mountain of salad. I also scoop my plate well full, because we train hard and need nutrients.

"Then again, have you seen what Virgil looks like? You don’t get tall and strong overnight. Virgil is a boss."

It's hardly surprising that the 6'4 Van Dijk is a foodie given his exceptional strength and athleticism, with the Dutchman probably made up almost entirely of protein!

Whatever he's been eating over the years has certainly been working.

