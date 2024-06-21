Virdi Golf Classic in Scott County supports Lions Club

Golfers came together Friday to raise money for the Lions Club to continue to do its work with Iowa’s sight- and hearing-impaired.

The 14th annual Virdi Eye Clinic Golf Classic took place at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove, Scott County.

Our Quad Cities News Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray took part in the event that raises about $30,000 for the Lions Club every year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.