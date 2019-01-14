Viral sensation Ho-sung Choi to make his PGA Tour debut at Pebble Beach

One of golf's (suddenly) iconic swings will grace one of the game's most iconic venues in February. Ho-sung Choi is coming to Pebble Beach to make his PGA Tour debut. Try to stay calm, people.

The 45-year-old viral sensation told Korean media on Monday he has accepted a sponsor exemption into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Feb. 7-10.

"I never imagined this day would come," Choi said, according to multiple reports. "I took up golf at the age of 25, after a hard life. I’m fully aware that none of this would be possible without the love and support of my fans. I will, of course, do my best, wherever I go."

Choi's unorthodox "fisherman swing" and his over-the-top on-course antics have captivated golf fans across the world in the past year. Here's a sampling:

But to be clear, Choi is the real deal with two Japan Golf Tour titles. And the journeyman Korean is playing the best golf of his life, including a win at the Casio World Open in November that propelled him into the top 200 of the Official World Golf Ranking (he's currently No. 200) for the first time.

There is also a petition to get Choi into the Waste Management Phoenix Open in a couple weeks. Although, it's gotten more than 5,000 online signatures, the tournament has yet to offer Choi a spot in the field. Man, it would be a real shame if the guy came all the way to the U.S. and only got to play in one event. Just saying. . .

