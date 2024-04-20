Viral Pro Wrestling: All Or Nothing returns to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Viral Pro Wrestling returns to Augusta Ga. on April 20th from 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at the Warren Rd Community Center for ALL OR NOTHING!!

There will be two huge cage matches as Owen Knight defends his VPW Heavyweight Championship against THAT DUDE Jon Davis and Drew Hood battles Billy Brash for the Outbreak Championship! The Dream Girl Ellie will defend her women’s Championship against the “Polynesian Savage” Reka Tehaka! Wade Adams, Sean Legacy, and Fluffman will also be there.

Joshua Joshua Hancock, The Christmas Special, and The Saturday Night Scream joined Shawn to chat more about Saturday’s event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.