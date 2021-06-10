Viral Deommodore Lenoir video likely caused 49ers' violation

Viral Lenoir video likely caused 49ers' rules violation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The viral clip of 49ers rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir locking up a receiver during minicamp made waves on social media last month, but also likely was the video that got the 49ers in hot water with the NFL.

This is likely the play that caused the 49ers' rule violation … press coverage isn’t allowed in rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/epj5byyFVM — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 10, 2021

On Thursday, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported that the 49ers had been docked a week of rookie development due to a rule violation that took place at rookie minicamp. Pelissero noted that the violation came to light due to a social media clip.

While the video of Lenior seems harmless, there is no press coverage allowed during rookie minicamp, per NFL rules. Although the contact is minimal, there still is enough to warrant a violation, meaning this could be the clip that got the 49ers in trouble.

Lenoir, a sixth-round draft pick out of Oregon, received praise for his sticky coverage from all corners of social media, including from former 49er and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan canceled the remainder of the 49ers' offseason program in the wake of injuries to Jeff Wilson Jr., Justin Skule and Tarvarius Moore. Some rookies were expected to stay behind to continue their NFL development, but that will also be cut short now.

Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett are expected to be the 49ers' starting cornerbacks heading into the season, with K'Waun Williams manning the nickel spot. Lenoir, Dontae Johnson, Tim Harris, Ken Webster and Mark Fields are the other cornerbacks currently on the roster.

The 49ers will reconvene for training camp in late July.

