Violent head blow concusses Colts TE Jack Doyle, serves up reminder of Vontaze Burfict hit

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle was on the receiving end of a brutal blow to the head against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

With the second quarter winding down, quarterback Philip Rivers looked deep to Doyle on a third-down pass play. Doyle was surrounded by a pair of Ravens defenders, and he leapt to make a play on the ball when safety DeShon Elliott lowered his head and launched his body at Doyle.

Elliott’s helmet made direct contact with Doyle’s facemask, sending the Colts tight end to the ground.

Doyle left the game with a concussion and did not return in Baltimore’s 24-10 victory. Elliott was not penalized for the hit.

The blow was a painful reminder of another violent hit at Doyle’s expense.

Another brutal blow to Doyle’s head

Last season, Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict delivered a blow to Doyle’s head that left Burfict suspended for the remainder of the season.

Elliott’s play, of course, doesn’t equate to Burfict’s. Elliott’s hit on Sunday can be perceived at an attempt at a football play that resulted in a head-on collision.

Burfict’s hit was strictly a dirty play that had nothing to do with football. His rest-of-season suspension was in part due to his reputation as a dirty player.

But for Doyle, the intent doesn’t much matter. The end result was another violent head blow that resulted in a brain injury.

