Violent collision on second-half kickoff in New England knocks out two players

It was exactly the sort of hit that concerned the NFL on kickoffs: Patriots linebacker Trevor Reilly and Dolphins running back Senorise Perry had a violent helmet-to-helmet collision on the second-half kickoff.

Reilly and Perry lay still on the field after the scary hit, with both the Dolphins and Patriots showing concern.

The two players eventually got up and headed straight to the locker room. Both are being checked for a concussion.

Dolphins returner Jakeem Grant returned the kickoff 24 yards, with Reilly running into Perry while trying to chase down Grant.