Viola Boyz races set for first night of season

Viola Boyz races set for first night of season

Friday, May 10, is the first night for racing at Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway, 686 240th St., Viola, Ill.

Qualifying begins at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7p.m. (No fuel will be available at the track until next week.)

(Viola Boyz)

Hannah’s Snack Shack will be open. Admission for spectators is $10, and pit passes are $20.

Spectators are welcome. For more information, visit here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.