Vintcent agrees Exeter contract extension

Ross Vincent played in four of Italy's five Six Nations games this year [Rex Features]

Exeter's Italy forward Ross Vintcent has signed a contract extension at the Premiership club.

The 21-year-old back-row has become a regular in the Chiefs side this season and made his debut for Italy in this year's Six Nations.

He began the season as part of the University of Exeter side but has gone on to make 25 appearances for the Chiefs in all competitions this season.

Exeter have not disclosed the length of Vintcent's new deal.

“Ross is one of those young guys that we’re absolutely delighted has committed his long-term future here," said director of rugby Rob Baxter.

“He broke through a little last year with some great performances in the Premiership Cup, but to come in this season in the way that he did, he’s proved to be fast, aggressive, and he’s been the real point of difference to other people in the league with his pace and work rate.

“Seeing him breakthrough into the senior international Italian team, and for them to have their best Six Nations ever as he played a key part in some historical performances for them, was absolutely fantastic."