Vintage vehicles leave downtown Owensboro for 'a Great Race' ending in Maine

Drivers of classic cars from all over the world lined up in their vehicles on Veterans Boulevard along the downtown Owensboro Riverfront bright and early on this sunny, hot and humid Saturday morning in June for the Hemmings Motor News’s Great Race, “an antique, vintage and collector car competitive controlled-speed endurance road rally on public highways.”

“We’ve got about 138 cars and teams that have passed the inspection process and will be taking off on the race this morning,” said Jeff Stumb the race director.

Stumb said that this year’s entries exceeded the organizer’s expectations.

“We’re a little bit over the number that we aimed to have competing,” Stumb said, “But it’s really hard to turn teams away, especially teams from Kentucky.”

In addition to having teams from Kentucky, groups from France, England, Japan and Australia were also in attendance.

“The Japanese team doesn’t really speak much English, but they’re here to enjoy the event and have a great time like we all are,” Stumb said.

Registered vehicles must have been manufactured in 1974 or prior and the full list of team rules and guidelines are available on The Great Race’s website, greatrace.com.

This is the first year that the race has started in Owensboro.

“We made an overnight stop here in 2021 and everyone loved the city, so we knew we wanted to come back,” Stumb said.

According to the race rules, the Great Race is an “automotive competition based on precision driving and navigational skills in classic, antique and vintage automobiles. The events are timed, controlled-speed, endurance rallies — not top-speed races. Each vehicle must follow a prescribed common route while attempting to maintain assigned average speeds.”

The race begins this morning in Owensboro as the cars leave Veterans Boulevard around 11 a.m.

Once leaving town, participants will trek to Gardiner, Maine via a predetermined route which heads through Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

Participants will stop for lunch at designated spots along the route such as Lancaster, Ohio, Montgomery, New York and Seal Cove, Maine.

They will also stop nightly at designated locations, including Marietta, Ohio, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and Providence, Rhone Island, before heading out the next morning until arriving in Gardiner, Maine around 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, for the race completion.

“It’s a grueling event,” said participant Tom Roberts, “But this is one of the best things you could ever do in a vehicle and worth the experience.”

This is Roberts’s fourth time entering the event.

A resident of Shelbyville, Roberts is heading out of his 1938 Riley.

“We’ve enjoyed every experience with the race,” Roberts said. “We’re even planning on returning on Derby Weekend next year for a regional rally race, too.”

Brian Smith from Owensboro said that this is his first year entering the Great Race, but he’s wanted to be involved for years.

“Unfortunately, I was busy running a business and living life, so I hadn’t gotten the opportunity to enter until now,” Smith said.

Smith, who is originally from Burbank, California, arrived in Owensboro in the early 2000s and bought Diamond Lake Resort. He and his family ran the business for years before his retirement a few years before the pandemic.

Smith is heading out on his 1930 Model A Ford Tudor Sedan.

“The interesting thing about this car is that it originally came from California to be here,” said Smith’s daughter, Brianne Kilmartin. “And now it’s headed to Maine. Now we get to brag that the car has seen both coasts.”

Pat Martin arrived in Owensboro all the way from New Braunfels, Texas to join the race with her 1928 Model A Ford Delivery Sedan.

“The car is unique in itself because there just aren’t many of them out there,” Martin said.

This is Martin’s sixth time being a part of the race.

“Each year that we return is like getting together with family you haven’t seen in a while,” she said. “The race is competitive and exhausting, but an overall wonderful experience.”

Martin said she plans on returning to the city for the rally race that’s going to take place during next year’s Derby Weekend.

“We’ve brought over 550 people, drivers, navigators and supportive staff, to Owensboro for the Great Race, and we couldn’t have asked for a better, more accommodating host city,” Stumb said.

And every participant agreed with Stumb’s assessment of Owensboro.

“You guys have such a beautiful downtown riverfront,” Roberts said. “And the people here just couldn’t be more friendly and welcoming.”

“Everyone in Owensboro is so friendly and welcoming. You have a great place here,” Martin echoed.

Owensboro mayor Tom Watson said, “I’m extremely happy (to see The Great Race Return to Owensboro). I fell in love with these cars in 2021. People will come from hours away to see them,” in the 2023 press conference announcing Owensboro’s selection as the race starting point.

Race sponsors include Hemmings, Hagerty Drivers Club, Coker Tire, Roco, Southern Star and Samuel Smith Old Brewery to name a few.