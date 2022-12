The Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Baker Mayfield got less than 48 hours to prepare for his first game with Los Angeles Rams, and he needed just over 48 hours to wind down from that spectacular debut victory last week. ''I think probably Sunday afternoon, my adrenaline and everything settled down a little bit,'' Mayfield said Thursday, a full week after that 17-16 win over the Raiders. After a promising start to Mayfield's partnership with Sean McVay became incredible with two late touchdown drives to steal LA's first win since mid-October, the coach and his fourth starting quarterback of the season are back at work for the Rams (4-9), who visit frigid Green Bay on Monday night.